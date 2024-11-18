Singson opposes ICC probe on Duterte: We have laws here

International Criminal Court (ICC) representatives should not be allowed to enter the country to investigate former President Rodrigo Duterte, says senatorial aspirant Luis “Chavit” Singson.

“I don’t think anything will come out of that,” Singson said. “First of all, I do not believe in the ICC [jurisdiction].”

According to Singson, it would be an insult to the Supreme Court Justices if ICC investigators were allowed into the country.

“We have laws here. Are we not capable? Why do we need to import foreigners to sentence people [here]?” Singson asked.

Singson then advised that the focus should be on strengthening the country’s economy and serving the people.

“Let’s invite [foreign] investors in, not judges from other countries,” he said.

Chavit Singon is running for senator in the 2025 midterm elections. His programs would include giving affordable, eco-friendly, and Filipino-made e-jeepney to all drivers without down payment, no collateral, and with 0% interest; Banko ng Masa or VBank that would give Filipinos aged 18 and above access to bank services through bank accounts and credit cards; and the Universal Basic Income or Chavit 500, which would give P500 to all Filipinos 18 years old and up earning minimum wage or lower, for life.

ALSO READ:

Chavit Singson donates P1M to Yulo family to foster reconciliation

Chavit promises support for athletes if he wins senatorial bid

Duterte dares ICC to start drug war probe: ‘Baka mamatay na ako’

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP