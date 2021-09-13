DepEd-Mandaue: Smooth opening of classes

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The first day of classes in Mandaue City has went smoothly, according to an official of the Department of Education Mandaue (DepEd-Mandaue).

Edgar Espina, one of the spokespersons of Deped-Mandaue, said that they had not receive reports from schools experiencing difficulties, partly attributing this to the preparations done by teachers before the opening of classes.

Espina said that they made sure to advance their printing which was one of their difficulties last school year.

He said that they had already printed modules good for four weeks or one month and they were still printing for succeeding weeks.

“Ato’ng gipaningkamutan nga dili gyud ta madelay sa mga modules. Ato’ng LGUs nitabang pod nato ani para madeliver nato ang atoang mga modules on time,” he said.

(We are trying to do our best that the modules would not be delayed. Our LGUs also helped us so that we can deliver our modules on time.)

Usahay atoang gipaadvance jud kay last year nagkapuliki pa man ta ato. Of course, wala pa man ta nakahibawo sa demand, mobagat-bagat pa ta karun nga nakaexperience na ta sa last year. Ato gyud gipaningkamotan nga what mistakes we have in the last year dili na ma usab karun tuiga,” said Espina.

(Sometimes, we advanced it because last year we were then swamped with work at that time. Of course, we did not know the demand then, now we try to met it half-way after we experienced those challenges last year. We tried our best to avoid mistakes that we have last year would not be repeated this year.)

Espina said that the enrolment numbers increased as compared to last school year.

As of Friday, September 10, 2021, a total of 68,054 students have enrolled in different public schools in the city, which is slightly higher compared to the 67,562 last school year.

He said that their senior high enrollees increased from over 4,000 last school year to over 6,000 today.

Espina said many students had transferred from private to pulic schools.

