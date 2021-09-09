Mandaue schools have started distributing modules for Monday’s start of classes

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A few days before classes start on Monday, September 13, 2021, schools here have already started distributing modules for students.

Parents of students enrolled at the Don Gerardo LL. Ouano Memorial National High School in Barangay Opao get their children’s self-learning modules on Thursday.

The school will be distributing modules until Friday, September 9.

Other schools in the city distributed modules on Wednesday and Friday.

Ma. Nerissa Darantinao, the school’s Disaster Risk Reduction, and Management Coordinator said they ensure that health protocols were implemented during the distribution.

At the entrance of the school, alcohol dispensers and a foot bath can be found.

Chairs outside the classrooms were also arranged to ensure that social distancing will be observed.

Also, parents are only allowed outside the classrooms while teachers were inside the rooms and would just put the modules on the desk or hand them over to the parents to minimize physical contact.

The school is also preparing the tablets provided by the city government that will be distributed on Friday for junior high and senior high students.

Rosita Timbal-Nacorida, the school’s principal said that the school has over 3,000 students, more than 1,000 of whom will be given tablets.

Nacorida said that because of the gadgets they are reproducing lesser modules.

Lessons good for the first quarter or three months were already uploaded on the tablets.

Aside from this, Nacorida said the DepEd Mandaue-Division provided the modules for weeks 1 to 4 for grades 7 and 8. /rcg

