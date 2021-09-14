Relocated Carbon vendors assured livelihood won’t stop

CEBU CITY, Philippines – No livelihood will be lost or suspended as project proponents for the modernized Carbon Public Market started civil works on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Megawide subsidiary Cebu2World made this assurance following Sunday’s clearing operations and demolition, which was later met with protests from several vendors of the market.

“Cebu2World will ensure that their spaces are up and ready for transfer within a few short days. Along with the vendors, we were also informed by the MOD that there will be no disruption to any vending operations,” portions of the statement read.

At least 20 vendors from the Lavo Seaside section of Carbon Public Market were subjected to relocation following the demolition last Sunday.

The city’s Market Operations Division (MOD) earlier made the same assurance that all vendors affected by the ongoing construction for Carbon’s modernization will not lose their livelihood.

They and Cebu2World also denied claims that the vendors were not consulted or notified ahead of the clearing operations.

“Consultations with around 100 ambulant market vendor leaders about the renovation and its timelines were carried out last August 31 and September 1,” Cebu2World said.

“(We) will continue to adhere to the directions of the LGU (local government unit), particularly with the welfare and accommodation of all registered vendors in the public market. We also reiterate that there will be no increase in rates even when the new facilities are turned over to vendors,” they added.

The Cebu City Government and construction giant Megawide Corporation entered into an agreement last January to redevelop Carbon Public Market, the city’s largest public wet market.

But several vendors and groups opposed the multi-billion peso project by pointing out provisions in the joint-venture agreement (JVA) that they found disadvantageous both for the vendors and the city.

They also lodged formal cases against top officials of the city government, including Mayor Edgardo Labella and executives from Megawide.

/bmjo

