Cebu City Machers confident of chances in PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The new-look Cebu City Machers vows to give their best in the third conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) billed the “PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup” that kicks off tomorrow, September 15.

Dione Patrick Miñoza, the newly assigned team manager of the Machers, told CDN Digital that they are very optimistic about their third conference campaign.

The Machers, which vied in the south division of the “Wesley So Cup” or the second conference last July, got booted out in the elimination round.

However, the team’s spirit remains high and they are looking forward to a fruitful third conference campaign with new players fortifying their lineup.

Aside from Miñoza, who will be playing on board seven, the team also welcomes new players in Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) regular weekly online tournament champion Jimmy Ty who will play on board one.

Also, PCAP Vice Chairman Ariel Potot and Christy Cabungcag suit up for the Machers as they man boards two and three.

The rest of the team will be manned by FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap and Rex Androe Cabuncal.

The team’s alternate players are Rafael Perez, Dennis Navales, Kevin Cordiñera, and Duane Borgonia.

“It is quite challenging for me as the new Team Manager of Team Cebu City. This is a new responsibility with new people. Most of my team members are new to PCAP. Our communication is purely online since we cannot meet personally due to the pandemic,” Miñoza told CDN Digital.

“Our way of preparing for the third conference is through constant communication with the team and we do an individual study. I just shared with them some references for studying and the rest will be an individual effort.”

The team will go up against the country’s best professional chess teams and three other Cebu-based squads in Toledo City Trojans, Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors, and the Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors.

“We might not be the strongest team just like the other teams but rest assured we will give our best and will give our opponents the best fight. I’m expecting the 3rd PCAP Conference will be very thrilling as all teams will be fighting to get into the second round. We will try our best to make it to the second round. With our best effort as a team I believe anything is possible,” added Miñoza.

The opening ceremonies of the third conference will kick off at 5:30 p.m. tomorrow via live streaming. No less than Super Grand Master (SGM) Wesley So will give a message.

Also, PCAP chairman Michael Angelo Chua and Games and Amusements Board (GAB) Chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra will be gracing the opening program.

The Machers will face the Trojans in their first game right after the opening rites. /rcg

