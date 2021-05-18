4 Cebu chess teams resume campaigns in Wesley So Cup tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The four Cebu-based pro chess teams will resume their respective campaigns tomorrow (May 19) in the ongoing “Wesley So Cup” of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

The Toledo Trojans, Cebu City Machers, Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors, and the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors will face tough and equally determined opponents tomorrow at 7:00 PM.

The Trojans which opened their campaign with a big win against the Machers last Saturday, May 15 will play against the Camarines Soaring Eagles.

The Soaring Eagles are also looking to log their second win as they defeated the Zamboanga Sultans last Saturday.

The Trojans will bank on their import, Iranian Grand Master (GM) Amir Bagheri. The rest of the team is comprised of playing team owner, Atty. Jeah Jean Gacang, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr., team captain Bonn Rainnauld Tibod, the Ganzon brothers Ronald and Rommel, Richard Natividad, Glicerio Pardillo, Jr, Christopher Tubalado, and Jinky Catulay.

The Machers, meanwhile, will face the Palawan Queen’s Gambit in an intriguing encounter as both teams are seeking to bag their first win in the tournament after the Queen’s Gambit lost to the Iloilo Kisela Knights in their opening match.

The Machers is manned by their import, FIDE Master (FM) Poompong Wiwatanadate of Thailand along with Rafael Perez, Rex Cabuncal, Lincoln Yap, Marphine Faith Mangubat, NM Elwin Retanal, Mark Mangubat, Ritchie Evard, and Randy Cabuncal.

On the other hand, the Naki Warriors will push pawns against the Iriga City Oragons. The team will anchor their campaign on their import, IM Thao Nguyen of Vietnam as they eye for their second straight win after beating the Mindoro Tamaraws in last Saturday’s opening matches.

They will also bank on their core roster composed of Daniel Miñoza, Romeo Resuera, Odilon Badilles, Edsel Montoya, NM Anthony Makinano, Cristy Cabungcal, Neil Adrian Gilig, and Aldwin Daculan.

Meanwhile, the Dutchess Dagami Warriors will try to sustain their momentum as they play against the Negros Kingsmen which defeated the Oragons on opening day.

The team owned by RiChessMasters founder Ariel Potot will field in their best bet, Israeli GM Nitzan Steinberg along with NM Merben Roque, Allan Pason, Women’s International Master (WIM), Bernadette Galas, Mario Mangubat, Michael Joseph Pagaran, Bryle Arellano, Francisco Rivera, Dione Patrick Miñoza and Yves Christian Fiel. /rcg