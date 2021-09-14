Mandaue City Jail gets brand new transport vehicle from city gov’t

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City government has turned over a transport vehicle to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology- Mandaue City Jail on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said the vehicle that is intended for the city jail’s female dormitory will be used in transporting persons deprived of liberty to their court hearings, among others.

Last year, the city government also turned over a transport vehicle for the male dormitory.

Each transport vehicle costs P1.5 million including conversion expenses.

Cortes said that the transport vehicle was requested by BJMP.

He said they also saw the need to provide it to the city jail as most of the jail’s service vehicles are already old.

“Grabe gyud ka daan ang uban dili na magamit, grabe og maintenance, gikinahanglan gyud og bag-o, so mao na nakita nato ang panginahanglan maong nangita gyud ta og pundo,” said Cortes. /rcg

