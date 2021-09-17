Cloudy skies, rain will persist in many parts of PH due to LPA, ITCZ – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Rainshowers and overcast skies may be expected to continue in many parts of the country Friday, September 17, 2021, because of a low-pressure area (LPA) east-southeast of Romblon and the prevailing intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the state weather service said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that as of 4 a.m. September 17, the LPA was located 90 kilometers east-southeast of Romblon, Romblon, and still has a low chance of developing into a storm.

Pagasa said the LPA is within the ITCZ and will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers in the regions of Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa.

Rainshowers are also expected over the provinces of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, Ifugao La Union, Pangasinan and Camarines Norte, the state weather bureau added.

Further, Pagasa said the LPA and the ITCZ will also bring rain showers and thunderstorms over Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, and Soccsksargen.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have slightly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain showers due to thunderstorms.

The LPA is expected to cross Southern Luzon before reaching the West Philippine Sea. It is seen to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday afternoon or evening.

