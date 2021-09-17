Malditas, PH women booters, to start Asian Cup campaign in Uzbekistan

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Philippine Women’s National Football Team or the Malditas will kick off their campaign in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Qualifiers against Nepal tomorrow, September 18 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The Uzbekistan matches are a qualifiers for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Mumbai, India next year.

The Malditas, which is currently ranked 68th in the FIFA world rankings, will go up against the lower-ranked Nepalese national team in Group F who are at the 101st place.

However, it will still be a tough outing for them given the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the global health crisis, the Malditas managed to have a fruitful training camp in California and had five friendly matches there.

The Malditas won numerous times against the Nepalese football squad in both competition and friendlies.

The Malditas of head coach Marlon Maro is comprised of Ryley Bugay, Sofia Harrison, Chelo Hodges, Hali Long, Tara Shelton, Patricia Tomanon, Alisha Del Campo, Arianna Lepage, Chandller McDaniel, Isabelle Mapanao, Olivia Davies McDaniel, Tahnai Annis, Anicka Castañeda, Malea Cesar, Charisa Lemoran, Rocelle Mendaño, Jessica Miclat, Camille Rodriguez, Alyssa Ube, and Camille Wilson.

Their next match on September 24 will be against World No. 76 Hong Kong.

