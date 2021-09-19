Aroha Land Corp. to break ground for flagship project, Alishia Residences, in Daanbantayan, Cebu

Homegrown developer Aroha Land Corp. will be celebrating its first of many milestones as they break ground for their flagship project Alishia Residences on Sept. 20, 2021, in Daanbantayan, Cebu.

The rising developer, Aroha Land Corp., aims to give Cebuanos a product that will serve as their forever abode which will house the family where they can have special occasions, live, work, and love as a family.

Alishia Residences is a socialized and economic housing project of Aroha Land Corp. up north in the town of Daanbantayan.

Becoming one of the ideal residential developments in the town, Alishia prides itself with 36 house shops that are strategically positioned along the main provincial thoroughfares of Barangay Tominjao, Daanbantayan.

One hundred thirty six (136) units of two-story homes will also be masterfully planned to create a peaceful yet dynamic community.

This community will be fully fenced and gated with a clubhouse and has sets of playgrounds for all children and families to enjoy.

Each row of houses has mini gardens and planting strips to help make this place ecologically and environmentally viable.

To know more about this project and about Aroha Land Corp., contact them via email at [email protected] or via mobile at 09619197368.

As one of the key towns in Cebu province for tourism, the company believes that the residential development will be creating an economic activity of small to medium scale family businesses which will thrive in this part of the municipality.

Alicia Residences’ one story houses are also meant to cater to families who continue to dream to build their future with so many aspirations for life and love.

Aroha Land Corp. sets the bar for a development focused on nurturing not just their project but the families who will live in Alishia — as the company takes inspiration from their name “aro” or “aroha” which means nurture or till the land in the Philippines and defined as love in the Māori language.

The company sees Alishia Residences to become a landmark of home built in love in Daanbantayan.

The target date of delivery for the project is set for July 2023.

