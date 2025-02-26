Amihan, easterlies, shear line continue to bring rains across PH

MANILA, Philippines – Three prevailing weather systems are forecast to cause rains throughout the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday.

The shear line will bring scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms across Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

READ:

Cebu braces for rains, thunderstorms as shear line affects Visayas

Five things you can do on a rainy day

What I hate about the rain

The same weather will prevail over the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao due to the easterlies.

Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon will experience rains caused by the northeast monsoon or “amihan”.

Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods and landslides, PAGASA added.

The northeast monsoon will bring isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon.

Meanwhile, strong winds and rough seas are forecast in Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail over the rest of Luzon and Visayas, and the northern and eastern sections of Mindanao.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP