Murder suspect involved in ‘Rent-Tangay’ modus nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 54-year-old woman from Cordova, Cebu will be spending some time in jail for her alleged involvement in a murder case and other carnapping incidents.

The arrest was the result of an intensified manhunt operation conducted in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on February 18.

The suspect was identified as Jessica Suan Sanchez, 54, a resident of Brgy. San Miguel in Cordova, Cebu.

RHPU-7 agents arrested Sanchez by virtue of a warrant of arrest for murder issued against her by the Regional Trial Court Branch 79 in Bogo City, northern Cebu on January 23.



Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, RHPU-7 chief, disclosed that Sanchez was also facing carnapping charges due to her involvement in a “Rent-Tangay/Sangla” scheme.

Parilla narrated that four victims, two of them being active personnel of the Philippine Air Force, filed a complaint at their office last August 2024 after their vehicles were taken by the suspect.

Sanchez would allegedly rent her victims’ vehicles and then sell them after creating falsified documents.

Following the victims’ request for assistance, RHPU-7 agents filed a carnapping charge against Sanchez at the Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor’s Office on January 21.

A separate case for violation of the “Anti-Fencing Law of 1979” was also filed against her at the Bogo City Prosecutors Office.

After learning that the suspect has a pending warrant for her arrest, a manhunt operation was launched by RHPU-7.

A series of follow-up operations also led to the recovery of five stolen vehicles in Bogo City.

According to Parilla, the suspect is part of a criminal group that has been victimizing many vehicle owners in the country for some time now.

Sanchez reportedly has a lengthy rap sheet as she was previously arrested for illegal recruitment in Taguig City and also has an ongoing case for estafa in Mandaluyong City.

As of this writing, she is detained at the custodial facility of the Bogo City Police Station.



