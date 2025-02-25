Garcia defends big-ticket projects: ‘These are still plans’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has defended his administration’s big-ticket projects amid growing public scrutiny, particularly as the election season draws near.

Garcia addressed concerns about the P210 million additional budget for the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) and the proposed P500 million initial budget for the transfer of Cebu City Hall to the South Road Properties (SRP).

Netizens questioned these projects, especially since several major infrastructure projects, such as CCMC and the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT), have faced significant delays.

Long-term planning

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Garcia emphasized that these projects are part of his long-term development plans and are not slated for immediate execution.

“These are all plans. The relocation of City Hall has been considered for a long time—possibly a 10-year plan. Wala pa ta gapagawas ug kwarta niana karon. (We still have not allocated funds for the purpose.) It does not mean we will implement it right away because we must first secure funding,” Garcia said.

He also cited the CBRT as an example of a project that took over 20 years to materialize.

“If you say plan, people assume it means tomorrow. That’s not the case. These are long-term projects, and funding could come from various sources, including the national government or public-private partnerships. A city without a plan is not right. We must have a vision for Cebu City,” he added.

CCMC: A decade of delays

Garcia also defended his administration’s handling of the CCMC construction project, which has been stalled for nearly a decade despite the over P2 billion expenditure. He reiterated that they are actively working to complete the hospital.

“We have already opened some floors. We are allocating P210 million from the supplemental budget for the 8th to 10th floors,” Garcia said.

He also called out the Cebu Medical Society (CMS) for failing to turn over donor funds meant for CCMC.

In November 2024, Garcia urged donors to withdraw their contributions from CMS and donate directly to the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) for accountability. However, CMS has yet to comply.

SRP relocation

Meanwhile, Cebu City Councilor and mayoral hopeful Nestor Archival previously criticized Garcia’s plan to transfer City Hall to the SRP. He questioned its necessity when Cebu still faces major public transportation issues.

Garcia countered that the CBRT will pass through SRP and that plans are in place to develop a bus station and depot in the area.

“The CBRT will solve our public transport problems. Additionally, it will help decongest downtown traffic,” Garcia said.

He also noted that the relocation aligns with his vision of preserving the city’s heritage district.

“Well, because this [downtown area] is already a heritage district pursuant to what I authored, I don’t want a business district in a heritage district. Instead, we will convert the current City Hall into a museum that will tell the story of Cebu City’s past,” Garcia explained during an interview on February 13.

Public expectations

Garcia acknowledged the public’s frustrations but urged for patience. He noted that he has only been in office for nine months.

“You don’t expect me to resolve all issues immediately. I am not Superman. I inherited long-standing problems, from road asphalting delays to disputes involving the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and the Cebu Port Authority (CPA). I am doing my best to address them,” Garcia said.

He pointed out that significant progress has been made under his administration, including the return of the Sinulog festival to the Cebu City Sports Center, the groundbreaking of the Kalunasan Jail project, and the upcoming construction of a P50 million police building.

“The public’s expectations are high because politicians often make promises during elections. Some people misconstrue vision as immediate implementation, but that’s not how governance works. Plans are just plans. Whether they become reality depends on budget availability and support from all stakeholders,” he said.

