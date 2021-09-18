Manila cop toys with service gun, accidentally shoots dead delivery rider

MANILA, Philippines — A policeman who was said to have been toying with his service firearm accidentally shot dead a delivery rider in Tondo, Manila Thursday evening.

A report from the Raxabago Police Station of the Manila Police District identified the suspect as Cpl. Oliver Ferrer, assigned at Police Station 1 in Tondo, while the victim was identified as Jayson Capistrano.

According to the report, the suspect went together with Cpl. Jerome Mingote to Barangay 183 to visit the barangay chairman on Thursday evening before the incident happened.

“While PCpl Ferrer together with their other friend (were) waiting thereat and having conversation with the victim, PCpl Ferrer jokingly drew his firearm as stated by witness (PCpl Mingote) and, allegedly, it accidentally went off, hitting the victim,” the report read.

Police said Capistrano was immediately brought by Mingote to the Chinese General Hospital but the victim was pronounced dead on arrival at about 12:52 a.m. on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ferrer turned himself over to the Gagalangin Police Community Precinct and surrendered his service firearm.

The suspect was turned over to the MPD Homicide department.

RELATED STORIES:

Cop dies after accidentally being shot by own gun

‘Drunk’ cop arrested after shooting woman dead in QC

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy