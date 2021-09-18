Compostela police identify ‘person of interest’ in ambush of Asturias brgy captain

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police investigators in Compostela town already identified a “person of interest” in the ambush of Kaluangan, Asturias barangay captain Junrey Aligato.

But Police Lieutenant Samuel Negro, chief of Compostela Police Station, begged off from releasing additional information so as not to jeopardize their ongoing investigation.

“Ang akoang natan aw nga motive kay drug buster sya ba, duna siyay kontra… kay isa mani siya sa mutabang sa atoang kapulisan sa pagpanakop ani nila pod,” Negro said.

(I consider as a possible motive his being a drug buster, which may have earned him enemies. He was among those who would are helping the police in our operations.)

Aligato was gunned down by a still unidentified gunman while at the vicinity of Purok Kadore, Barangay Tag-be in Compostela town on Thursday afternoon, September 16.

He was driving his motorcycle on his way home to Asturias town with his cousin, Emidio Aligato, tailing him on a separate motorcycle, when ambushed.

Barangay captain Aligato died from multiple bullet wounds while Emidio, a village watcher, sustained a gunshot wound on his stomach but survived.

Aligato’s wake is now held at his residence in Barangay Kaluangan and he is set to be buried on Wednesday, Sept. 22, Negro said.

Initial police investigation showed that the victims came from buying construction materials.

Negro was convinced that the ambush was well planned based on the information that they received that a motorcycle rider was tailing Aligato and his cousin minutes before the ambush.

The gunman, on the other hand, was waiting in a secluded area in Purok Kadore.

Negro said they will continue to gather information while they also wait for Emidio to recover so he could also help in their ongoing investigation. / dcb

