4 Filipino Olympic medalists featured in latest PH stamps

GINATILAN, CEBU — The Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost) on Saturday, September 18, 2021, has launched its latest set of stamps honoring four Filipinos athletes who made the country proud during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The featured athletes included weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who won the country’s first Olympic gold medal; boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, who both won silver medals; and Eumir Marcial, who won a bronze medal also in boxing.

The stamps will highlight the winning moment of each medalist.

“With the success of Team Philippines at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the PHLPost issues stamps celebrating the triumph of four (4) Filipino medalists for bringing honor and pride to the entire nation,” PHLPost said in a Facebook post.

PHLPost also launched stamps with the message: “Keep the Faith! Be a Hero – Save your Family, Save the Economy, Save the Country, Save Lives. Get Your Dose, Fight Coronavirus”

“The first stamp of its kind in the world – promoting vaccination as a way to fight the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19),” the post added.

The official launching of the said stamps was held at the Façade of Manila Central Post Office Building in Ermita, Manila.

The event was attended by PHLPost chairman Norman N. Fulgencio, Presidential Assistant for the Visayas Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, and the four Olympic medalists. /rcg

