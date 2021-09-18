Early morning fires raze 6 houses in Carmen town and Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two separate early morning fires gutted a total of six houses in Carmen town and Talisay City on Saturday, September 18.

Around 9:00 a.m. today, at least five houses were totally burned after a fire hit a residential area in Sitio Manubag, Barangay Cogon East, Carmen town.

Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Dharlene Mari of Carmen Fire Station said they were able to respond quickly to the fire scene since the area was just around 50 meters away from their station in Barangay Poblacion.

After thirty minutes of fighting the blaze, Mari said they declared a “fire out” with no reported injured individuals.

He, however, could not yet provide the total number of affected individuals as they are still coordinating with the barangay officials.

Mari said most of the gutted houses were made up of both concrete and light materials. Damage was estimated at around P100,000.

According to eyewitness accounts, the fire started on the 2nd floor of a house owned by a certain Lolita Baro the cause of which is still being investigated.

Mari said the five affected families were already provided food assistance from the local officials.

Around four hours earlier, another blaze burned down a house in Barangay Biasong, Talisay City affecting at least six individuals.

No one was reported injured in the 20-minute blaze.

Fire Officer (FO1) Reeson Pier of Talisay City Fire Station said that based on the statement of the house owner, Rimonda Atria, her husband heard an explosion from inside their room.

“Permiro daw nga buto, wa sila nanumbaling. Pag-ikaduna nga buto didto na nila gi check, mao to pagsulod nilas ilang kwarto, nikayo naman gyud. Ilang duda kay charger but dili pana sure,” Pier said.

The gutted house was made of concrete and wood while damage to property was pegged at P60,000.

Pier said that there are at least three fire incidents that happened in Talisay City this month alone as he reiterated his reminder to the public to be vigilant and immediately call the fire station so firefighters can immediately respond.

Mari, for his part, appeals to the public to always be cautious and constantly check and unplug appliances that are not in use.

