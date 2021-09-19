Talisay residents told: Always be careful when crossing roads

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Always be very careful when crossing the road and always use the designated pedestrian lane.

This was the reminder of Jonathan Tumulak, chief of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations Development Authority (CT-TODA), to pedestrians to prevent a repeat of the accident that happened early on Saturday morning, September 18, wherein a senior citizen was run over by a passing dump truck.

Exuperio Catubay, 67, was believed to have just come from buying medicines when he tried to cross the street and was hit and run over by the dump truck.

READ: Senior citizen crosses street in Talisay, gets run over by dump truck,dies

“Og naa man gali ta sa tunga, muhunong tas tunga, sigurohon gyud nato nga nakakita nato ang driver unya pasensyasan nga mutabok ta aron malikayan nato ang disgrasya,” Tumulak said.

(If you stop in the middle of the road, make sure that you are seen by the drivers [of approaching vehicles] and always make a gesture to signal them that you are about to cross the road to prevent accidents.)

Tumulak is also asking motorists to always practice road courtesy and to be mindful of the allowed speed limit.

He said that the national highway in Talisay City, especially at the vicinity of Barangay Tabunok is always a busy area.

People would often cross the street to go to the nearby market or do some errands, he said.

And since the area is often crowded, passing motorists should always travel at a reduced speed.

Meanwhile, Police Corporal Jerel Bulandres, traffic officer of the Talisay City Police Station, said that dump truck driver Benjie Escorial remains under police custody.

Bulandres said that Escorial will remain detained until such time that he is able to finalize his settlement offer to Catubay’s family.

The truck driver, Bulandres said, already spoke with Catubay’s family and promised to take care of his burial expense.

Bulandres said that whatever is the outcome of their initial talks will be known on Monday, September 20. / dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy