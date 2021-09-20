Pacquiao on politics: ‘It’s my lifelong commitment’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— After receiving some backlash in one of her episodes, Toni Gonzaga is back with another vlog.

This time, she sat down with the People’s Champ, Manny Pacquiao.

In this episode of Toni Talks, Gonzaga touched base with Pacquiao as she asked him some issues regarding him, his family, and politics.

Here are some of his answers:

‘Bakit niye pa po pinasok ang politika’

Pacman’s reply: “Naawa kaki ako sa mga kababayan natin. Kung hindi ado, sino. Sinon mag tatangol sa kanila, sino ang mag proproteka ta kanila, hindi ko pinagmamalaki sarili ko pero yan yung narararamdaman ko eh,”

‘Isa po sa mga binabatikos ng mga tao not to you, but your wife, ay yung mag material things nag nakikita nila,’

Pacman’s reply: ““Ang depensa ko lang naman doon is yung Pera nag ping hiragana ko, hard-earned money ko, in-enjoy lang namin, in-enjoy ng asawa ko, anong masama doon,”

‘Nasasaktan po ba kayo pag binabatikos kayo?’

Pacman’s reply: “Ay hindi. Kasi yung wife ko, strong kami sa word of God.”

‘Kasi yung boxing is passion, what is politics for you,”

Pacman’s reply: “Politics is my commitment, my lifelong commitment to serve the people. Yan ang commitment ko sa kanila,”

‘What is the mission of Manny Pacquiao’

“Ito lang kasi marami na silang narinig sa akin about sa plano ko sa bansa natin, opa kalong yang mga kawatan sa goberno, at palakasin ang economiya natin, mabigyan ng trabaho, at ma bigyan ng sustainable livelihood ang sting mga kababayan. And then about pamilya at tsaka yung pa housing natin.”

He shared that while he was in the States we managed to write his “22 Rounds Priority Agenda for the country.”

His primary agendum?

To end corruption.

He wants not only for these corrupt officials to be taken out of their positions but to throw them behind bars.

“Pagnapakulong ko silang lahat, pwde na.. ayaw ko na sa politics,” he said.

The senator also said that his commitment is not solely for the people but also for the Lord.

/bmjo