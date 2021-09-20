Rama as acting mayor again as Labella on 2-week sick leave

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Starting Monday, September 20, 2021, until October 7, 2021, Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama will temporarily take the reins of the Cebu City government.

This developed after Mayor Edgardo Labella filed for another sick leave that spans up to two weeks.

“Please join me to wish our beloved Mayor, Atty. Edgardo Labella, to be better as he gives attention to his medical concern in the next two weeks,” said Rama.

“As we take the baton of leadership from Mayor Labella, City Hall continues to operate and do what ought to be done for the welfare of the constituency,” he added.

Labella’s recent sick leave came just days after his son, Jaypee Labella, confirmed last September 16 that his father suffered a stroke as a result of his sepsis last June 2021.

Rama, in a follow-up press conference, said he was not yet informed as to why Labella filed for a two-week sick leave. This is the sixth time Rama served as the city’s acting mayor.

Labella briefly returned to work as mayor, under a ‘work-from-home’ arrangement, from September 2 to September 7.

The ‘real score’ of Labella’s health status has been the subject of speculations, leading to several critics and political opponents to raise questions relating to the mayor’s condition.

