LOOK: Jinkee Pacquiao shows support for husband via IG post 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—“I’m with you 100 percent as you fight for out country.”

This is what Jinkee Pacquiao wrote in an Instagram post as she shows her support for husband Manny Pacquiao’s decision to run for president in the 2022 Philippine elections.

Here’s the full caption of IG her post:

“Yesterday, my husband has committed himself to enter the Ring to vie for the Presidency of the Philippines . As a wife , I and our children stand beside him wholeheartedly supporting him with our love prayers and confidence. It has not been an easy decision for him but his heart and love for our country calls him to . I admire his intense desire and determination for our people to prosper in every way as God has intended – For every Filipino Family to be happy whole and well, for children to get a good education, parents to have work , food on the table , off the streets and sleeping soundly with a roof over their heads .

At a very young age , whilst poor and striving to help feed his family . God gave him a dream – a big dream to become a world champion in Boxing. With the courage and strength from God he went on to become Boxings only 8 division world champion.

God has put another dream in his heart – a Bigger Dream not for himself or our family but for every Filipino that he so dearly loves – to help them achieve their Best Life . Manny does not claim to be perfect , be the most learned and skilled but one thing I know and have witnessed – Everyday he calls on our Almighty God seeking his wisdom knowledge and understanding .

Bilang asawa nakita ko ang pambihirang transformation niya from Glory to Glory . Babe, The Lord redeemed you and restored you for this very purpose.

Im grateful that he has blessed you and our family beyond measure. Maraming salamat sa paglaban mo para sa ating pamilya. Ngayon Im with you 100% as you fight for our country.

With God ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE . Lord Jesus all for your purpose and Glory. We humbly submit your servant Manny to do your Will. Salamat Panginoon “

