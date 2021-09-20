Caindec appeals to barangays, parents to regulate minors driving motorcycles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The regional director of the Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) appeals to barangays and parents to coordinate with them in regulating minors who drive motorcycles in mountain barangays.

This follows after at least three motorcycles collided in barangay Bonbon, Cebu City that resulted in the death of one boy and injuries to four minors on Sunday, September 19. The ages of these minors range from 12 to 17.

Admitting that this is a recurring concern, Victor Caindec, LTO-7 director, said that reporting them beforehand would be crucial for them to take necessary actions in addressing this concern.

He said that the problem would not have propagated if, at the barangay level, this had already been controlled.

“We are asking the barangay to report to us so we can take appropriate action, but also to give us the correct information so we can act on it,” Caindec said.

Caindec was referring to the respective barangay officials that they would know their own constituents so it would be easy to regulate them.

However, Caindec said he was not discounting that perhaps the barangay might have more pressing problems and not considering this as a priority.

Regardless, Caindec said that to efficiently address this problem, they would need constant coordination among barangay officials, parents, and the police.

Caindec has also raised the essential role of the parents in avoiding this incident to happen again.

“So the question is, how did that minor acquire a motorcycle? It’s a question that perhaps, we hope that for the parents, mga ginikanan nga nikonsente anang ilang mga anak maggunit anang mga motor-a to rethink nganong ilang gihatagan anang higayona ang mga minors,” he added.

(So the question is, how did that minor acquire a motorcycle? It’s a question that perhaps, we hope that for the parents, the parents that consented to letting their child use that motorcycle to rethink why they gave that child a chance to drive.)

Caindec also reiterated that using or driving any motor vehicle must be on proper licensing. He said that there were guidelines set for whoever would be eligible for a license to drive.

“In fact, we, the new guidelines issued now under the new law nga gipagawas extending the validity of the driver’s licenses, there are more stringent requirements. One of which is the mandatory enrollment of the theoretical driving course prior to the issuance of the student’s permit,” he added.

(In fact, we, the new guidelines issued now under the new law that was released, extending the validity of the driver’s licenses, there are more stringent requirements. One of which is the the mandatory enrollment of the theoretical driving course prior to the issuance of the student’s permit.)

In this case, drivers must possess essential knowledge in safe driving and road safety.

Regarding the liabilities that they may face, once a motorcycle, which was driven by a minor would figure in an accident, the registered owner of the motorcycle would have the liability on why he or she let the minor use it.

Should this happen, the police have the right to file the appropriate cases in this accident.

In the Bonbon motorcycle collision, Police Staff Sergeant Jacinto Arnado Jr. said that there were no complaints filed against the owner of the motorcycle yet, which the 17-year-old Rafael, who died in the accident, used.

He said that they were still waiting for the families to visit their station. The three motorcycles are impounded and temporarily placed in their station since there were no copies of registration given to him yet.

