Pia Wurtzbach talks about ‘Between Us Queens’

Cebu City, Philippines—Pia Wurtzbach has truly lived her title as queen even after her Miss Universe reign.

This, as she shared one of the things that is keeping her busy in a new vlog on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Her latest video was titled ‘Pia Life Update: Finally Answering Your Questions!,’ where she answered questions thrown by followers and fans on Instagram.

“I know it’s been a few years already mga six years na since I won Miss Universe. But I want to start this vlog again by reintroducing myself as Pia and showing you what I’m doing now and ‘yong mga pinagkakaabalahan ko, anong mga projects and ginagawa ko ngayon. How I live my life everyday, what keeps me busy, what are the things that are important to me—mga ganong bagay. So naisip what better way to do that than to do this YouTube video para ma kwentohan ko nalang kayo,” Pia said as she introduced herself.

The former Miss Universe queen shot her vlog in the U.A.E, where she is currently working-from-home.

Pia shared that the purpose of her vlog is for her fans and followers to get to know her better other than the photos, videos and tweets she uploads on her social media accounts.

One netizen with user @trishagutierrez_ asked, “We know hindi ka tumitigil sa pasabog even after MU (Miss Universe). What exciting things are in store?”

The 31-year-old beauty queen said she is currently busy with her passion project with fellow beauty queens Carla Lizardo and Bianca Guidotti.

Together, they created “Between Us Queens,” a Spotify-exclusive, and one of the first-ever Filipino Spotify original podcasts that gathers the trio to talk about real-life stories of what a modern Filipina is facing.

Pia shared that what started off as a pageant podcast has gradually turned into a platform for empowering stories that soon created a community of women supporting each other.

“Sinimulan namin sya as passion project lang pero unexpectedly, naging very successful sya, well of course we wanted it to be successful, but it just became this new “baby” we have that we love so much kasi we were able to build a community around it.

‘Yong Facebook page kasi ng “Between Us Queens” may five thousand plus members na sya and hindi namin sinasadya na unti-unti parang naging support group sya of women so, may mga nag-aask ng advice tapos ‘yong bang mga members sumasagot sila tapes ang tawagan nila sa isa’t-isa, “Queen”. Hindi namin tinuro ‘yon ah sila-sila lang ‘yon so Sobrang nakakatuwa kasi first of all we started as a pageant podcast pa nga last year,” she said.

She happily shared that their audience also include members of the LGBTQ community and men who would also give their advice.

Pia revealed that it was after the release of their fourth episode when they decided to bring women stories on record.

They delved into topics like relationships, self, family, career, dreams, rejections, mental health.

