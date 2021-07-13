Pia Wurztbach to Hannah Arnold: ‘Well-deserved win’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The queen has spoken.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach tweeted Monday night, July 12, 2021, her well-wishes to all the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidates, especially to Binibini Pilipinas International 2021, Hannah Arnold.

“I’m a little late ‘cos we were in transit but yes, I was able to watch through my phone! Nakakamiss ang Binibini grabe! All the memories. Congrats to the whole org, the hosts, the 2019 queens, the new queens! Ang gaganda and gagaling niyong lahat

My pageant heart is full!” tweeted Wurtzbach.

After applauding the entire Bb. Pilipinas organization and candidates, she then tweeted about the win of Bb. Pilipinas International Hannah Arnold from Masbate.

“But most of all, Congratulations to Hannah Arnold!! I’m so happy for you! A well-deserved win! Can’t wait to watch your journey.”

Binibining Pilipinas International Hannah Arnold took the win with not just her grace on stage but her answer to Pinky Webb’s question:

Given the reach and power of social media, do you believe that genuine freedom of speech exists in the Philippines nowadays? Why or why not?

Arnold, with a smile, answered:

“First of all, freedom of speech is a basic human right that we all must remember. It is important for a democracy. With our upcoming election, we definitely need freedom of speech. For example, on Twitter, we are limited to a few characters, and what I have seen in these Tweets is powerful. That has helped me think about who I’d like to vote for in the upcoming elections.”

A well-deserved win, indeed.

