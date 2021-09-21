Belano, Enriquez capture Cepca weekly chess titles

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuana chess phenom Kristina Belano and National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. ruled last Sunday’s (Sept. 19) Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) Prexy Jerry and Chito Arki Blitz Series.

Belano, the many-time weekly winner ruled the Prexy Jerry group B and ladies category while Enriquez won the Chito Arki all-Cepcans class.

Belano, 12, of Mandaue City scored 41 points in her category that featured an arena system standard blitz competition. Maria Kristine Lavandero settled for second place with 35 points while Joseleo Cortes finished third with 23 points.

Richard Ouano settled for the fourth spot with 22 points while Filemon Kapuno III came in fifth with 15 points.

Meanwhile, NM Enriquez Jr. of the Toledo City Trojans topped the nine-round Swiss system all-Cepcans division with 7.5 points. Cebu City Machers’ Jimmy Ty Jr. placed second with 6.5 points while Reynaldo Flores completed the top three also with 6.5 points.

Ty and Flores’ final ranking was determined through their total accumulated points.

National Arbiter (NA) Lincoln Yap placed fourth with 6.0 points while Amado Olea grabbed fifth place also with 6.0 points. Their final ranking was also determined by their total tiebreak points.

Lastly, Rosendo Yamyamin placed sixth with 5.5 points. /rcg

