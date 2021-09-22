‘Reporter/commentator’ mauled for stealing fighting cocks

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A man who claimed to be a former radio ‘reporter and commentator’ suffered severe injuries on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, after he was mauled for allegedly stealing fighting cocks two days earlier in Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City.

Police Staff Sergeant Benjamin Maglajos, the investigator of the Pardo Police Station, told CDN Digital that Harvey Alfar, 24, who claimed to be a reporter and a former commentator of two different radio stations, was reportedly mauled after he allegedly resisted a citizen’s arrest past 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday in Barangay Quiot Pardo, where he resides.

Maglajos said that the 55-year-old victim Edgar Tampos reportedly conducted an entrapment operation and citizen’s arrest against Alfar after he found out that two of his fighting cocks were being sold by the latter on social media.

Tampos, who had brought the suspect to the Pardo Police Station, told the police that the suspect initially offered on Friday, September 17 to buy two of his fighting cocks.

Maglajos said that the victim and Tampos on Monday agreed to meet in Barangay Labangon for the delivery and payment of the cocks. Tampos then sent his son to meet with the suspect.

Tampos reportedly agreed on the suspect’s condition because he claimed to be a radio reporter and commentator.

However, when his son arrived in A. Lopez in the said barangay, the suspect allegedly got the cocks and told Tampos’ son to wait for him since his house was just a few meters away from the road.

But a few hours had passed and Alfar still did not return to pay for the cocks prized at P3,500 each.

Tampos also discovered that the suspect had sold his fighting cocks on Facebook. So they transacted with the suspect and arranged a meet-up.

Upon interrogation, Maglajos said that the suspect admitted that the fighting cocks were owned by Tampos, but that he already sold one of the two cocks for P3,500.

Maglajos said that they had referred the incident to the Labangon Police Station since Barangay Buhisan is under its jurisdiction.

Prior to Alfar’s transfer, Maglajos said they have him checked at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for the injuries he sustained.

Police said Alfar may be charged with estafa.

“Possible case would be estafa kay iya man gihangyo nga paliton unya wala diay, gibiyaan ra niya. Mura ra niya’g gi defraud, wa jud actually nga gikawat, nga wa kahibaw ang biktima,” said Maglajos.

He added that the suspect, who allegedly presented two IDs to support his claims of being a reporter and commentator, may have done so to gain the victim’s trust.

Maglajos also said that Alfar’s father allegedly told them that the suspect was a former employee of a radio station but did not disclose his exact job position.

