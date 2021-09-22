Low turnout in vaccine registration for Mandaue City market vendors

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Only 64 vendors from the Mandaue City Public Market registered for vaccination on the first day of the city’s vaccine registration for vendors on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Registration is held at the second floor of the city’s public market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will last until Thursday, September 23.

Edgar Seno, market administrator, said the market has around 3,000 vendors, of whom only more than 300 were vaccinated.

Seno said most of the market’s personnel are already vaccinated.

Seno said since there were only few vendors who have registered, they might extend the registration with the advice from VOC.

He said they will have a meeting with the vendors’ representatives on Thursday and hope that they will cascade the information and encourage and educate their members to get vaccinated.

Seno said though they have not recorded another COVID case since the first vendor who tested positive for the virus and died in 2020, it is still better to get vaccinated to be protected against the virus and also their families as well.

Maria Elena Feguran, one of the vendors who registered, said she decided to be vaccinated because the vaccination is already very close to them.

Seno said personnel from other offices at the public market like the Philippine Statistics Authority, among others, could also register there.

/bmjo

