La Niña likely to begin in October and prevail until Q1 2022 – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — La Niña will likely start in October, the state weather bureau said Thursday, September, 23, 2021.

There was a 70 to 80 percent chance that La Niña will form in October and persist until the first quarter of 2022, Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.

La Niña is characterized by unusually cool ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific.

There will be above normal rainfall conditions in most of the country in October. More rainfall is expected over the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, parts of Cagayan Valley, and Western/Central Visayas.

Two to three tropical cyclones are seen to enter the Philippines in the coming month, with higher chances of landfall, Estareja said.

Meanwhile, the intertropical convergence zone will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Western Visayas and Palawan on Thursday.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

RELATED STORY

La Niña may develop in last quarter of 2021

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy