Pagasa says Friday weather will be good despite some chances of rain

MANILA, Philippines — Weather would be fair across the country on Friday, September 24, 2021, as the easterlies remain the dominant weather system nationwide, the state weather bureau said.

However, there would still be chances of rain showers due to isolated thunderstorms, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Sa araw na ito, magandang panahon ang mararanasan natin sa Luzon,” said weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio in a public weather forecast.

(Today, the weather in Luzon will be fair.)

“Sa Visayas and Mindanao magandang panahon din ang mararanasan natin, maliban lang po sa mga isolated rain showers dahil sa thunderstorm,” Aurelio added.

(In Visayas and Mindanao, fair weather is also expected except with isolated rains showers due to thunderstorms.)

With the expected fair weather conditions, Pagasa said it did not raise any gale warnings over any seaboards around the country.

