Mythical ‘Bakunawa’ comes to life in Gomez’s MUP national costume

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Cebu City’s bet for Miss Universe Philippines 2021 gave life to a Visayan folk icon during the pageant’s National Costume competition on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Gomez’s national costume was inspired by the “Bakunawa”—a sea serpent deity of Bicolano and Visayan origin.

Gomez wore a combination of sea and sky-colored ensemble created by fashion designer Axel Que.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Axel Que (@axlaxelque)

Que also designed the national costume of Tracy Maureen Perez for Miss World Philippines which was designed to pay tribute to 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines.

The National Costume show was premiered on Empire PH’s YouTube channel.

This is the first pre-pageant activity for this year’s MUP.

The next will be the preliminary interviews which is set on Friday, September 24. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Reigning Binibining Cebu Beatrice Gomez dedicates MUP journey to the youth

Beatrice Luigi Gomez makes it to Top 7 of MUP’s Interview Challenge

Tribute to Rabiya: Pardo woman’s crochet doll

LOOK: Dindi Pajares’ Miss Supranational 2021 national costume

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy