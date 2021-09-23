Mythical ‘Bakunawa’ comes to life in Gomez’s MUP national costume
CEBU CITY, Philippines—Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Cebu City’s bet for Miss Universe Philippines 2021 gave life to a Visayan folk icon during the pageant’s National Costume competition on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Gomez’s national costume was inspired by the “Bakunawa”—a sea serpent deity of Bicolano and Visayan origin.
Gomez wore a combination of sea and sky-colored ensemble created by fashion designer Axel Que.
Que also designed the national costume of Tracy Maureen Perez for Miss World Philippines which was designed to pay tribute to 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines.
The National Costume show was premiered on Empire PH’s YouTube channel.
This is the first pre-pageant activity for this year’s MUP.
The next will be the preliminary interviews which is set on Friday, September 24. /rcg
