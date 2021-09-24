Bride in a viral video ‘speechless’ on free wedding services offered, but settlement with coordinator comes first

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The newlywed in a viral video, who was allegedly scammed by their wedding coordinator, said that they are ‘speechless’ and overwhelmed by the wedding services offered by concerned individuals.

The bride, Cherry Pie Purisima, told CDN Digital that she has been receiving free-of-charge wedding services from several individuals since Thursday dawn, September 23, 2021, or a day after their wedding.

“Speechless kay daghan kaayo nag-offer, gahapon pa sa kaadlawon gud daghan kaayong sige’g tawag nga mo offer og reception. Grateful, siyempre kay di baya na basta-basta nga mo-offer sila’g services,” she said on Friday, September 24.

(I am speechless and overwhelmed because many have offered. Since yesterday dawn, many called me to offer a wedding reception. We are grateful, of course, because it is not an easy thing to do to offer their services.)

This after the video showing the bride, Purisima, breaking down in tears after knowing that there was no reception after their wedding, went viral. And this was also after wedding photographer Mielton Elsisura posted it on his social media account on September 22 or on the day of the event.

Purisima, however, said that she and her husband Arniel Santingasin, would focus first on having a settlement with the coordinator, which was identified as Naser Fuentes.

Having said that, Purisima said that as of now, they would not accept any offer yet.

“Di lang sa mi mo-accept sa ilang mga offer kay naa pa man sad gud mi problema ni madam Naser. Amo sa tong unahon para ma-settle mi ana niya sa iyang gihimo ba. Siguro kon mahuman na among problema ana niya, siguro mo-koan na mi sa ilang mga offer,” she added.

Purisima said that though the video went viral and had reached a number of citizens resulting to several offers, she clarified that she was not holding a grudge against the coordinator.

“Though daghan ang naabot sa video, wala ra man pod ko nagdumot ni Naser kay gidal-an man sad mi niya’g gown nga mga bag-o para sa entourage. Didto lang siguro sila nagproblema sa catering. Luoy pod baya kay pareha kay parehas ra tang tawo. Kahibalo ta sa tanan natong gibuhat, naa gyud na’y rason,” she said.

(Though the video has reached quite a lot of people, we harbor no grudge against Naser because he also brought us new gowns for our entourage. It was only in the catering that we had a problem. I still pity him because we all are human. We know that in everything we do there is always a reason for it.)

It can be recalled that Fuentes tried to take his own life on Thursday morning and was arrested in the afternoon of the same day for his estafa case in 2013.

Prior to the wedding coordinator’s arrest, Purisima said she was able to talk with the former, who allegedly asked for forgiveness and promised to pay the amount he ‘scammed.’

But Purisima allegedly told the coordinator that she did not want to mess with him, and that she did not want it to be public as well.

“Giingnan nako siya nga sala ra gyud na nimo madam nga naingon ana ka. Total di ako’y gapost ana kay di ko gusto’g samok, kay di ko gusto ma-public. Gusto lang unta ko ato nga mitawag lang unta ka nako,” she told Fuentes.

(That is your fault why you ended up like this, madam. Anyway, it wasn’t I who posted [the video] because I don’t want any trouble, because I don’t want being known to the public. I just would have wanted that you called me.)

“Siguro nakasala siya pero at least makoanan lang gyud siya unsay mabuhat sa koan ana niya. Di na gikan namo ba, at least kami nakapahunong sa unsa mana ang mga nabuhat niya sa mga tawo, ” she added.

(He must have done something wrong and at least he was made aware of what he did wrong. That did not come from us, at least we helped in stopping what he did wrong to the people.)

Purisima said they are planning to visit the coordinator in Basak Police Station in Mandaue City but they had yet to decide on what action to take against him.

As of now, the bride said that they were having a counseling session with the priest, who presided over their wedding in the town of Minglanilla.

RELATED STORIES

Wedding coordinator apologizes, promises to refund newlywed couple he scammed

Newlywed couple willing to settle things amicably with wedding coordinator, who allegedly scammed them

Irate netizens lash out at “scammer” wedding coordinator

Woman on wedding coordinator accused of ‘scamming’ Minglanilla couple: He aIso duped me

WATCH: Naser Fuentes, the wedding coordinator: I’m willing to settle with Minglanilla couple

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy