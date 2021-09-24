KBL endorses Bongbong Marcos as presidential bet in 2022 polls

MANILA, Philippines — The Kilusang Bagong Lipunan (KBL) has endorsed former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as its presidential candidate in next year’s elections.

The KBL, a political party founded by Bongbong’s father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, nominated the younger Marcos as its presidential bet in a national convention in Binangonan, Rizal on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Marcos, in an online forum, said he was close to announcing his decision to run for a national post.

“Patapos na ang usapan. We are very close to coming to a decision that I will announce very soon,” he said on Friday News Forum, which coincided with the KBL national convention.

The younger Marcos tried to seek the vice presidency in 2016 but lost to Vice President Leni Robredo.

