Duterte threatens use of military force to ensure peaceful 2022 elections

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday said he may be forced to use military force if sees it necessary to ensure that the 2022 elections will be peaceful, free and orderly.

Duterte said he wants an election that is “peaceful” and where people can vote “freely” and their votes “will be counted correctly.”

“No one wants trouble. Nobody wants cheating. Nakikiusap na ako, I’m pleading almost praying that people will really stick to the rule of law and avoid violence,” he said in his speech at the inauguration of the new Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital.

“Kapag hindi, unahan ko na kayo, then I will be forced to use the might of the military, not for any purpose but to see to it that the election is peaceful and violence-free,” he added.

“Either we have an election that is free or I will use the military to see that the election is free,” he continued.

The 2022 national elections will be held on May 9, 2022. The filing of the certificate of candidacy will be from Oct. 1 to 8 this year.

The election period begins on Jan. 9 until June 8 of 2022. During this period, the gun ban is in effect, meaning that “bearing, carrying or transporting of firearms or other deadly weapons, unless authorized in writing by Comelec, is prohibited.”

The campaign period in national positions (president, vice president, senator and party-list groups) will be from Feb. 8, 2022 to May 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, the campaign period for local positions (House of Representatives member, regional, provincial, city and municipal officers) will begin on March 25, 2022 until May 7, 2022.

From April 10, 2022 to May 9, 2022, overseas voters may cast their votes in Philippine embassies, consulates, and other posts “pursuant to the overseas absentee voting system.

