Lapu-Lapu City resort under investigation for hosting overcrowded party

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that he is still waiting for the result of the investigation conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the City Tourism Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (TCHAC) regarding an event conducted in a resort which allegedly violated the health and safety protocols.

The mayor received photos and a video of the event, which was allegedly initiated by a networking company.

Chan considers the issuance of a show-cause order against the resort depending on the result of the investigation.

“We will check it first, we’ll conduct an investigation. We cannot issue right away if there is no due process,” Chan said.

In the photos and video, the participants were seen to have violated the social distancing protocol and were not wearing face masks.

Although the city has already allowed indoor accommodations for accredited hotels and resorts, it only allows 20 percent capacity while al fresco or outdoor accommodations were allowed up to 50 percent.

Chan said that the hotel has yet to comment on the incident. He said management also refused to answer queries from the media.

The mayor also strongly denied the allegation that he attended the said activity.

“Wala sad ko didto anang mga panahona ug wala gyud ko didto pod,” he added.

Chan added that he will resign from his post if someone can prove he attended the event. /rcg

