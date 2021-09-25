Beatrice Luigi Gomez takes on prelim interview for MUPh 2021

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Ladies who made it to the Top 30 of this year’s Miss Universe Philippines had their preliminary interview last September 24.

They were individually called to a room where the panelists where waiting for them.

And Cebu City’s pageant representative, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, was all smiles as she faced the judges and eagerly answered their questions.

What’s the most important lesson that you’ve learned in the past week?

To be prepared. Because in life it is very important to be prepared because it lessens the stress, it lessens the anxiety and I am very glad that I did my training early on even before Miss Universe. I already have a lot of weapon behind me.

If beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, in whose eyes are you beautiful?

I believe I am beautiful in everyone’s eyes. Because God’s eyes is in everybody’s eyes.

If we truly learn from our mistakes. Would you advise a young person to keep making them?

When we learn from our mistakes, we do better in life and we don’t really intend to do something wrong. But we have to be careful in the next things that we encounter.

If you have the power to do any of the following – eliminate poverty and hunger, a government with no graft and corruption, solve all environmental problems – which would you choose?

As a community development worker, I believe in prioritizing those less fortunate so I would rather focus on that. Because our government is really working well to feed everyone.

If you were to add to [your] cart one item to buy from Lazada to send to all Filipinos to help inspire them during this time, what would it be and why?

I would give them a journal. Because being able to know who you are and to talk about it, really helped everyone specially during this pandemic for their mental health. And that’s one thing I would add to cart.

Whew!

The ladies are now heating up the stage not just with their looks but also with their wit. They are now bringing their A game to the pageant as the coronation night draws near.

