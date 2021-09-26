National costume ni Kisses Delavin trending sa socmed

Maingay ngayon ang pangalan ng ex-PBB housemate at Miss Universe PH 2021 candidate na si Kisses Delavin matapos mag-trending ang litrato nito habang suot suot ang Lapay-inspired national costume na dinisenyo ni Polly Lagyap.

Marami sa madlang pipol ang talga namang napa-wow sa dalaga at tila anghel raw na bumaba mula sa langit ang ganap ni Kisses.

“LAPAY, Masbate’s most symbolic and culturally distinct bird. The white hovering seagull bird or great-billed heron, is one of the most typical and beautiful scenes in barangay Bantigue, Masbate,” saad ni Lagyap sa kaniyang Facebook post.

“The boats laden with abundant fish caught by small-scale fisher folks eagerly awaited by fish buyers and the LAPAYS makes an engaging portrait of the people’s everyday simple way of life,” dagdag pa nito.

Ibinandera ng mga Miss Universe PH 2021 candidates ang kanilang Carnival Queen-themed national costume sa isang virtual event na ipinalabas sa Empire Philippines’ Youtube channel noong Huwebes ng gabi, Setyembre 23.

Sa Setyembre 30 na nga gaganapin ang coronation night.

Sino kaya sa mga natitirang kandidata ang magwawagi ng korona at magrerepresenta ng galing at ganda ng Pilipinas sa buong universe?

RELATED STORIES

MUPh 2021 coronation on September 30 in Bohol

Rabiya Mateo marks last week as MUPh’s reigning queen with goddess themed photo shoot

MUP gives portion of proceeds to Save the Children Philippines

Aberasturi, Gomez promote Cebu in MUP Tourism videos

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy