Rabiya Mateo marks last week as MUPh’s reigning queen with goddess themed photo shoot

Cebu City, Philippines— A new Miss Universe Philippines will be crowned on Sunday, September 25, and will reign supreme.

But before she formally crowns her successor, Rabiya Mateo is again showing us why she was crowned queen in 2020.

Dressed in a stunning blue gown by Ej Jaranilla , Mateo did a goddess themed photoshoot for her fans and followers.

“Glow through what you go through. My last week being Miss Universe Philippines,” she wrote as caption to her social media post.

Mateo, 24, made it to the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe pageant that was held on May 17 (May 16 in the USA) in Florida, USA.

This Ilongga also won the hearts of many because of her humility and the pride that she has shown for her roots. She became a source of inspiration and relief for many because of the funny and heartwarming videos that she shared during her Miss Universe journey.

Mateo was also involved in charitable works that included the distribution of schools supplies to students of countryside public schools in Cebu and Banian provinces.

And from borrowing a phone from her co-candidates during her MUPh journey, Mateo is now one of the most talked about endorsers of today.

/ dcb