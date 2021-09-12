MUP gives portion of proceeds to Save the Children Philippines

CEBU CITY, Philippines— This year’s beneficiary of some of the proceeds of the Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) goes to Save the Children Philippines.

In its Facebook page, MUP announced that a portion of the proceeds from the subscriptions and all the votings and upcoming votings will be given to the Save the Children Philippines.

“For the past 40 years, Save the Children has been helping millions of Filipino children to ensure that they survive, learn, and are protected every day and in times of crisis. They are the world’s leading independent children’s rights organization that aims to help children realize their rights,” shared the MUP organization.

This year by showing your support to your favored candidate you are also allowing a child in need to have a better life through the Save the Children Philippines.

/dbs