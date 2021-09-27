‘King’ Arthur Villanueva returns to training, hopes to fight in December

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world title challenger “King” Arthur Villanueva officially returns into training to prepare for a possible bout in December.

Villanueva have chosen the Big Yellow Boxing Gym in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City as his training camp after a five-month rest.

The 32-year-old ring tactician last fought on March 27 in the undercard of Omega Pro Sports International’s “Kumbati 9” fight card.

He easily earned a unanimous decision victory against Bryan Tamayo to kick off his redemption journey on a promising note.

It was ‘King’ Arthur Villanueva’s first bout since losing to former WBC world bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali in 2019 for the same title in Kazakhstan.

Villanueva, the pride of Bago City, Negros Occidental told CDN Digital that Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s chief trainer Christopher “Ping-ping” Tepora currently handles his training there.

“Bag-o pa ko nakabalik ug training. Nangayo lang ko tabang kang coach Ping-ping nga mo train nako basin sa December makadula ko,” said Villanueva, a former WBO Asia Pacific bantamweight and former WBC international super flyweight champion.

(I have just returned to training. I am just asking help from coach Ping-ping to train me because I might have a fight in December.)

‘King’ Arthur Villanueva said that he didn’t think twice in choosing Big Yellow Boxing Gym as his training venue since he lived near there.

He decided to start training again because he was targeting to fight in December.

Villanueva has a record of 33 wins, 18 knockouts coupled with 4 defeats and 1 draw.

Meanwhile, Tepora, for his side, said that he warmly welcomed Villanueva.

He added that the former ALA Boxing Gym stalwart would be training under his fold until December.

“Basin matagaan siya og fight karon December. Mao ari siya nako magtrain,” said Tepora.

(Perhaps, he will be given a fight this December. So he came here to train.)

He is planning to pit Villanueva with his boxers such as Carlo Demecillo, Rhonvex Capuloy, and Allan Villanueva in sparring.

RELATED STORIES

‘King’ Arthur Villanueva has no plans of slowing down

Villanueva, Barriga notch confidence-boosting wins in ‘Kumbati 8 & 9’

‘King’ Arthur Villanueva feels he still got game

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy