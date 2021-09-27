15-year-old boy rushed to hospital after jumping off Tabunok flyover

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A 15-year-old boy was rushed to a hospital in Talisay City after he allegedly jumped off the Tabunok flyover at around 2:40 p.m. on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Jonathan Tumulak, head of the City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development (CT-TODA), said the that the boy, reportedly a resident of Barangay Sinsin in Cebu City, allegedly jumped off from the center of the flyover, which had an estimated height of 10 feet to 15 feet.

Tumulak said the victim was conscious when he was brought to the Talisay City District Hospital but already vomited blood when he fell to the ground.

Tumulak recalled that the boy was recently turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) last May after he was rescued from the streets of the city.

He was identified by one of their enforcers as the person who was turned over to the department four months ago.

“Nakabantay nami ani niya naglibod-suroy ni siya since month of May. Unya na-alarma among mga kauban diha sa flyover kay minor paman ni siya,” he said.

Though he was well spoken at times, Tumulak said they thought it would be better if the DSWD handled him and assess his condition.

At that time, the victim, per Tumulak, reportedly approached one of their enforcers and talked about himself being maltreated.

“Naghisgot ni siya og naa kuno’y maltreatment nga gibuhat niya. So among gibuhat adtong tayma, kay didto man siya niduol sa atong enforcer, ato nalang ni gi-endorse ngadto sa DSWD. But wa nami idea og unsay status,” he added.

