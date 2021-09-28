How can face shields, which are made of plastic, expire? – Duterte
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte questioned on Monday why the expiration date of the face shields bought by the Department of Health (DOH) from Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corp. should be an issue in the Senate investigation on alleged anomalies in the firm’s supply contracts with the government.
He pointed out that a piece of plastic, even if not medical-grade, would take time before decomposing.
“How can it expire? Unless you abuse it— throw it around. But if you just wear it and place it properly, how can it expire?” Duterte said in Filipino in his public address.
“It can expire, but it will 10, 15 years. It will expire because of scratches. If you take care of it, it would last for a long time,“ he added.
The president made the statement in reference to an admission made last week by Pharmally executive Krizle Grace Mago admitted that the firm tampered with the expiry date of the face shields, changing it from 2020 to 2021.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III then explained the face shields referred to in the Senate probe were medical-grade ones that should have a shelf life of 36 months, particularly their foam components.
