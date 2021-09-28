Relaxed luxury at its best rates to date

The relaxed luxury experience of Club Serena Resort is offered at a Room Only Special until the end of September.

Club Serena Resort is located in the world-renowned dive mecca, Moalboal, in southwestern Cebu. Serenity and privacy come to the fore with the resort’s well-appointed guestrooms, dining outlet, two swimming pools, and a host of offers for recreation and leisure—all enclosed within an exclusive space fronting the majestic Tañon Strait.

Read more: Room only promo at premier southern resort

The Room Only Special offers the resort’s lowest rates to date. The classic garden villa for two adults and two kids is only at P2,570 nett per night from P4,388, while the treehouse, a villa for four adults, is at P6,410 nett per night from P10,588. The ocean suite, beautifully placed by the beach, is at P 7,120 nett per night only, from P10,888.

For more information on the Room Only Special and other offers at Club Serena Resort, contact (0917) 872-6367 or email [email protected].

Room rates include cold towel and welcome drink upon arrival, as well as a complimentary 30 minutes on the kayak or paddle board for adult guests. On top of this, guests get a 15% discount on all food & drinks, and early check in and late check out (subject to availability). Occupants per room vary from 2 adults and 2 children 0-12 years, to 4 adults.

Read more: Resort gives 30% off on rooms and a room only promo

Club Serena Resort’s suites and villas are revamped in modern Filipino vernacular architecture. Case in point is the treehouse villa, a true standout with its balconaje (balcony) and banggera (pantry).

Read more: Best rates for beach getaway

For more information on the Room Only Special and other offers at Club Serena Resort, contact (0917) 872-6367 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, see the official Facebook and Instagram pages @clubserenaresort or visit clubserenaresort.com.

ADVERTORIAL