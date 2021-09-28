Mandaue receives educational bus from World Vision

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—A Mobile Learn and Play Hub was turned over to the Department of Education (DepEd) in Mandaue City by the World Vision on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

The educational bus aims to bring education and learning closer to the community.

It will visit different sitios in the city based on request from teachers.

It will be launched first in Barangays Umapad and Mantuyong

The educational bus that is for kindergarten to grade 3 students has books, coloring materials, toys, among others.

Dr. Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-7 Regional Director, said it would be a big help on the children’s learning as it can ignite their interest and enthusiasm to study.

Mandaue City Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede is also thankful to the non-government organization World Vision for their donation, saying that it will support the education of the city’s students.

The turnover was also attended by Dr. Nimfa Bongo, DepEd Mandaue Superintendent, Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, and personnel from World Vision.

Meanwhile, Jimenez said that the combined enrollment in public and private basic education schools is now 2.4 million higher than last school year’s 2 million.

With just two weeks after the opening of classes last September 13, 2021, the enrollment rose to almost 300,000.

Enrollment is still ongoing until September 30 2021.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy