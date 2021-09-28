Ely Buendia: Eraserheads reunion possible if Leni will run

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Former Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia answers a question from a fan on Twitter on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, which elicited growing excitement among the band’s fans.

Buendia did a live question and answer earlier today.

The singer initially asked his followers to throw any questions using the hashtag #SUPERPROXIES.

“Good morning true believers! Standby for the Q&A. Please #SUPERPROXIES your question. We’ll start in 15 mins,” he tweeted.

One of the fans, with username @jaydemaps asked, “#SUPERPROXIES Hi sir Ely! May pag asa pa po kaya magkakaroon ng Eheads reunion? <3.”

Buendia retweeted the question and answered, “Pag tumakbo si Leni.”

The tweet has earned 34K reactions and 6K retweets as of this posting.

Netizens quickly shared their opinions in the comments section. Some even tagged Vice President Leni Robredo encouraging her to run in the 2022 presidential elections.

Twitter user @Totoy_PagAsa commented, “Naniniwala ako na mas may pag-asa pa mabuo uli ang Eheads kaysa magkaisa ang oposisyon. These once-Duterte enablers and opportunists would rather put ahead their political ambitions than unite behind a candidate with the most unquestionable integrity and best potential to win.”

User @mjoy629 said, “OMG!!!! .mag dadrive ako mula negros… .”

@jrmnbos also commented, “Looking forward po sa reunion ng EHeads! Ely para kay Leni! .“

Another Twitter user @aspiringlwyer said, “ Madam @lenirobredo aside sa kailangan ka po ng Pilipinas, Madam baka pwedeng matuloy din po yung reunion concert ng Eheads. Hindi sa pinipilit ka po namin tumakbo pero parang ganun na rin po yun. Charot lang po. .”

@nemosearcher wrote, “ With A Smile lyrics: Lift ur head, baby, dont be scared of the things that could go wrong along the way. You’ll get by w/ a smile. You can’t win at everything but you can try! …swak sa VP to P @lenirobredo

@jgs82 also wrote, “@lenirobredo ikaw lang ang pag asa… para mag reunion ng EHEADS! Takbo na!!!”

@soaleapbern1211 also said,“@lenirobredo ayaw ka po namin ipressure pero ano po…please .”

@JimboyAntonio said, “Pakilaminate po iyang post ni Idol Ely, baka idelete nya by Oct 8 haha. Mumsh @lenirobredo added motivation po, hihi .”

Buendia, however, tweeted a disclaimer after his live Q&A saying his political views do not reflect that of the Eraserheads.

“DISCLAIMER: MY POLITICAL OPINIONS ARE MY OWN AND I DO NOT REPRESENT THE VIEWS OF THE ERASERHEADS’ MEMBERS,” he said. /rcg

