Suganob siblings victorious in Kumong Bul-anon 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Regie Suganob won by unanimous decision versus Jake Amparo in the main event of “Kumong Bul-anon 1” on Monday, September 27, 2021, at the Barangay Tabalong gymnasium in Dauis town, Bohol.

The 24-year-old Boholano boxer of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable remained unbeaten and improved his record to 8-0-0 (win-loss-draw) with three knockouts wins.

Suganob got the nod from the three judges after they scored the bout,79-73,79-73, and 78-74 after eight rounds in the junior flyweight division.

Amparo suffered his third defeat in nine fights.

In the co-main event, Suganob’s sibling, Rodel also won by unanimous decision versus Anthony Galigao. The scores were 59-55, 60-54, and 60-54 after six rounds in the super flyweight division.

Rodel Suganob also remained undefeated with four wins and one draw while Galigao suffered his 16th career loss with nine victories and four knockouts.

The PMI Bohol Boxing Stable pugs swept the fight card with impressive victories.

The rest of PMI’s winning boxers were Jason Dogelio, Johnriel Castino, and Angilou Dalogdog who defeated Mark Rotilles, Kim Lindog, and Roga Libres respectively.

The five-bout fight card was the first professional boxing event in the entire Bohol island after the pandemic started in 2020.

The boxing event was made possible by promoter Florienzyl Podot and PMI Bohol’s sports director Glen Sasing in coordination with Dauis town mayor Mirriam Sumaylo and Barangay Tabalong captain Josever Sumaylo.

Also, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) used its newly procurred hematoma scanner for the first time in the Visayas region during the fight card.

All boxers featured in the fight card underwent hematoma and concussion screening right after their respective bouts for precautionary measures.

/bmjo

