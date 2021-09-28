Medcerts only for Pilar-bound travelers from Leyte

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Provincial Government has dropped swab tests as travel conditions for travelers from Leyte bound for Pilar town in Camotes Island.

Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, in a memorandum she issued and signed last September 27, ordered law enforcers in Pilar to only request arriving passengers from Leyte to show medical certificates as requirements upon entry.

“Effective immediately, all persons traveling from the island of Leyte and directly traveling to the Municipality of Pilar shall no longer present a negative RT-PCR test result nor Rapid Antigen Test results as a requirement for entry,” portions of Garcia’s EO read.

“Instead, they shall submit a medical certificate certifying that they do not exhibit symptoms of the COVID-19 disease,” the EO added.

A copy of the EO was published by the local government of Pilar on social media.

The Capitol also requires that medical certificates for Pilar-bound travelers should be issued ‘within 24 hours immediately before arrival’ in the town.

Pilar is a 5th class town situated on Ponson Island, one of the islands that make up the Camotes group of islands in northeastern Cebu.

The provincial government, however, has not yet issued an order to remove swab tests as travel requirements for the other local governments.

This meant that province-bound passengers passing through Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and ports in various points, except in Pilar, are still required to show negative swab test results.

Cebu province remains under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) until September 30. /rcg

RELATED STORIES

Swab test results back as requirements in Cebu airports

Gwen puts Cebu province in GCQ

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy