Rama wants to open cemeteries on Nov. 1 and 2

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama wants cemeteries to be opened on November 1 and 2, 2021, so people can celebrate the Kalag-kalag this year.

Last year, all cemeteries were closed from October 29 to November 3 to avoid crowding and were only open from September 25 to October 28 and then a week after November 3.

It was a deliberate decision of Mayor Edgardo Labella then, which was echoed nationally with an official order by the Interagency Task Force (IATF) adapting Cebu City’s policy nationwide.

Yet for this year, Rama said that Catholics deserve to be able to celebrate their faith during the All Saints and All Souls Day as well as the entire Christmas season with respect to quarantine protocols.

“If our pandemic is very much managed, vaccination will bring in herd immunity, we have to bring the hope to our city. We are Catholics, we have all these practices. We have to practice our faith.”

“So let us celebrate November 1 and 2, this time with some freedom, freedom with responsibility,” said Rama.

The acting mayor said he trusts that the police, barangays, and the businesses will be able to come up with a solid plan that will allow an extended visit to cemeteries without closing on November 1 to 2.

Instead, he wants the Kalag-kalag season to start a week prior to November 1 and end a week after November 2 to give ample time for families to visit their deceased loved ones.

The acting mayor said all security measures will have to be put in place to avoid crowding as well as other measures, too, such as age restrictions.

However, the cemeteries should at least be open for the actual celebrations.

Although Rama is determined, he understands that the IATF may impose a nationwide policy for the Kalag-kalag season, with which the city government can only comply.

However, he appeals to the IATF to allow local government units (LGUs) to decide for themselves the best way to regulate the season.

Still, Rama assured the residents he will discuss the plans with the police and other stakeholders to come up with a plan for November 1 and 2. /rcg

