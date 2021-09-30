Primary Homes Inc. Tops Off Tower B In Mactan Project

Premier developer Primary Homes Inc. topped off the second building, Tower B, of its P 2 billion resort condominium Royal Oceancrest Mactan. The topping-off was marked through the ceremonial signing and lifting of the final beam held at the project site in Sudtunggan, Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City on September 29, 2021.

PrimaryHomes is part of Primary Group of Builders (PGB), a powerhouse conglomerate with an umbrella of trusted companies having 70 years’ worth of portfolio in the field of construction and property developments.

PrimaryHomes is developing Royal Oceancrest Mactan together with other PGB companies — Triple A category general contractor Primary Structures Corporation, ISO-certified concrete solutions provider Concrete Solutions Inc., and construction innovator ABC LightStrong Building Systems. Each of these Primary Group companies upholds passion and thrust for excellence. The expertise of these companies combined with PrimaryHomes’ solid reputation as the most trusted real estate brand is a testament to the quality of Royal Oceancrest Mactan.

With PGB’s diverse solutions integrated to build lasting structures that are delivered on time, PrimaryHomes investors will truly be assured of their investments.

“When the pandemic happened, it was hard on businesses and affected construction activities, but we never slowed down. We are still on target to deliver as scheduled. Our partnership with the other PGB companies and the fully-integrated system that we’ve established with them throughout the years played a very significant role in this,” said PrimaryHomes vice president for sales and marketing Ramero Espina.

Royal Oceancrest Mactan is ideally located in highly urbanized Lapu-Lapu City. It’s within a short distance to a mall, hospital, beach resorts, export zones, industrial parks, big-ticket developments, the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway, and the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

Espina said the development is targeted to clients who want to own or invest in a property in Mactan, one of the most beautiful and frequently visited islands in the Philippines.

The community is designed by PrimaryHomes as a safe and secure haven of wellness and leisure with 60% of the total development dedicated to free and open space, giving residents the opportunity to relax and reconnect, roam and immerse in the beauty of the gardens, a bamboo tunnel, yoga pocket spaces, and other nature features. It also features lifestyle amenities such as compartmentalized pools, gym, clubhouse, grilling stations, and commercial areas.

Espina said construction of Royal Oceancrest Mactan is in full swing and they hope to deliver the units to its owners in early 2022.

Royal OceanCrest Mactan is made up of four mid-rise buildings with a total of 952 residential and commercial units. It offers 2-bedroom and 1-bedroom units with balcony option. The Tower B will feature finished units.

To see the actual and show units, visit the Royal Oceancrest Mactan on-site showroom which is open daily from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

