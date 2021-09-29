CHED-7 expects several HEIs to apply for limited face-to-face classes

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Commission on Higher Education in Central Visayas (CHED-7) is expecting several higher education institutions (HEIs) to apply for limited face-to-face classes following the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte for other degree programs to conduct such classes.

As he welcomed the development, CHED-7 Director Maximo Aljibe told CDN Digital that they are expecting several applicants in the region, stressing that HEIs have been preparing and are now ready to submit their applications.

Duterte approved the CHED’s request for the expansion of limited face-to-face classes to other degree programs that require hands-on experience, which include Engineering and Technology programs, Hospitality/Hotel and Restaurant Management, Marine Engineering, and Marine Transportation.

“We are expecting so many HEIs that will be applying, in fact, ready na ngayon ang iba diyan na magsubmit sa amin. Lalo na itong Marine Engineering, Marine Transportation, importante talaga makasampa sila sa barko. Katulad ng tourism [students], gusto nila sa hotel. It’s really a good development,” said Aljibe.

He stressed that it is a ‘most welcomed development’ citing that students’ mental health had been affected by the flexible learning amid the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Actually yung’ mental [health], ano talaga masyado nang apektado yung ating mga estudyante dahil yung kinasanayan na public space, naging pribado eh kasi sa bahay nalang o kaya online nalang. Certain degree of affectation of mental health ng kabataan, specially for programs or courses that really require the hands-on or face-to-face classes,” Aljibe added.

The regional director said they would implement and follow the same guidelines issued during the gradual opening of medical programs for review and approval of face-to-face.

READ: CHED-7 issues guidelines for limited face-to-face classes for HEIs’ medical programs

“Ang iba kasi, actually nag umpisa na sila sa online, yung mga programs na yun, so pwede na rin sila mag-apply para sa ganun, switch agad sila doon sa limited face-to-face,” he said.

Aljibe, however, clarified that only HEIs in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) are allowed for the limited face-to-face.

The regional director added that classes for the approved HEIs would definitely be suspended should the quarantine status is reverted to a higher classification. /rcg

