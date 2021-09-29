Comelec Lapu-Lapu nixes Mayor Chan’s offer to use sports complex as voter’s registration site

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Lapu-Lapu City has refused the offer of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan to transfer their voter’s registration from the second floor of the main city hall building to the Sports Complex located within the city hall compound.

Benjie Dayondon, election assistant of Comelec Lapu-Lapu City, said that the area that was offered by the mayor was stuffy and unventilated.

“So mao sad na among giingon nga dili lang sa mi didto kay pwerteng inita unya wala sa’y makatabang namo. So mao nang diri lang sa mi kay matabangan mi sa ubang marshalls diri magpalinya sa mga tawo,” Dayondon said.

(For us, we won’t transfer there because the place is so hot and there is no one who could help up move there. So that is why we will stay here because Marshalls could help in keeping the applicants to be in line.)

CDN Digital tried to get the Mayor’s reaction on this but the appointment’s secretary at the Mayor’s Office said that the mayor was not available because he was in Manila for a meeting.

Earlier, Chan offered the Sports Complex to be the venue for the ongoing registration, after Oponganons came in droves at the city hall to register for the upcoming 2022 national elections.

This was after the Comelec was able to register more than a thousand individuals in a day since last week, as the public was trying to beat the deadline for the voter’s registration.

Earlier, Comelec scheduled the deadline for the voter’s registration on September 30. However, the Comelec En Banc issued a resolution to extend the registration from October 11 to 30.

“So most probably right after sa filing kay mo-push through man gyud ang filing (sa certificate of candidacy),” he added.

(So most probably right after the filing because the filing (of the certificate of candidacy) will push through.)

The filing for the certificate of candidacy was set by the Comelec on October 1-8, 2021.

/dbs

